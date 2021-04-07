Menu

Canada

Woman in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in downtown Toronto

By Jessica Patton Global News
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A woman is in serious condition after she was struck by a vehicle in the city’s downtown core Wednesday morning, Toronto police say.

Emergency services were called to the area of Niagara and Bathurst streets for reports of a pedestrian struck at 10 a.m.

Toronto paramedics transported the woman to hospital via an emergency run.

Police said the driver remained on scene.

The intersection is closed as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

