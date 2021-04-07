Woman in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is in serious condition after she was struck by a vehicle in the city’s downtown core Wednesday morning, Toronto police say.

Emergency services were called to the area of Niagara and Bathurst streets for reports of a pedestrian struck at 10 a.m.

Toronto paramedics transported the woman to hospital via an emergency run.

Police said the driver remained on scene.

The intersection is closed as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

COLLISION: UPDATE

Niagara St + Bathurst St

– police o/s

– driver/vehicle remained o/s

– expect traffic delays in the area

– intersection closed for investigation

– consider alternate routes of travel @TTCnotices

– anyone w/info contact @TrafficServices 416-808-1900

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 7, 2021

