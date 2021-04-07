Canada could give 75% of adults first vaccine jab by mid-June, NACI says

Send this page to someone via email

Canada could give 75 per cent of adults their first COVID-19 vaccine dose by mid-June if provinces stretch the dosing intervals between COVID-19 jabs up to four months, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization said Wednesday.

The advisory committee doubled down on its four-month recommendation in a Wednesday morning report, which comes as the country struggles to roll-out vaccinations quickly enough to stem the tide of a third COVID wave.

By allowing for these intervals, nine out of 10 adults over 50 years of age and 75 per cent of adults aged 16 to 49 will be able to get their first vaccine dose by the middle of June, according to a summary within NACI’s decision.

“Extending COVID-19 vaccine dose intervals will optimize vaccine rollout and protection of the population by allowing many more people to gain protection against COVID-19 by receiving the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine earlier,” the summary of NACI’s decision read.

4:06 Canada’s top doctor stresses restrictions needed for a while longer amid variant spread Canada’s top doctor stresses restrictions needed for a while longer amid variant spread

However, they’re still calling for second doses to be offered “as soon as possible” after all eligible populations have been offered first doses.

NACI officials will be holding a press conference at 11am Wednesday to expand on the decision.

More to come…