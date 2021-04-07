London, Ont. man charged with armed robbery

Send this page to someone via email

A London man has been arrested in relation to an armed robbery investigation over the weekend.

Police say a man entered a variety store at 1136 Adelaide St. around 7 p.m. on April 3, demanding money from the employee while brandishing a knife.

According to police, a physical altercation ensued between the suspect and the victim, with both parties sustaining minor injuries. Police say the robbery was captured on surveillance video.

The suspect fled the store with a quantity of cash, police say. Property inside the store was damaged as a result of the incident.

The suspect entered a taxi in the area of Kipps Lane and Adelaide Street. He exited the vehicle in the 200 block of York Street, where he was located by police, and taken into custody.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics to treat the injuries sustained during the robbery. While at the hospital, police say the suspect attempted to escape from officers, but was apprehended without incident.

A 33-year-old London man has been charged with armed robbery, escaping lawful custody, and possession of property exceeding $5,000 that was obtained by crime.

The accused appeared in London court Tuesday.