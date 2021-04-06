Menu

Health

Death connected to growing Vernon hospital COVID outbreak, Kelowna outbreaks holding steady

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted April 6, 2021 8:51 pm
The level-3 surgical unit has been hit with a COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon Jubilee Hospital. View image in full screen
The level-3 surgical unit has been hit with a COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon Jubilee Hospital. Global News

The Interior Health Authority (IHA) said that one person has lost their battle with COVID-19 in connection to the outbreak at Vernon Jubilee Hospital (VJH).

There are now 13 cases of the disease linked to the VJH Level-3 surgical unit: nine patients and four staff.

Interior Health said Vernon Jubilee remains safe to attend for appointments and emergency care, despite the outbreak.

“Please continue with any scheduled procedures,” Interior Health state on Tuesday afternoon. “Self-isolation or COVID-19 testing is not required after visiting the hospital. Patients coming into the hospital for appointments must wear medical masks, which will be provided, and staff wear appropriate PPE to protect against the transmission of COVID-19.”

“Anyone who was on Level 3 Surgical Unit at VJH from March 15 to (and including) March 29 should self-isolate for 14 days since the last day of discharge from hospital,” according to the IHA.

The outbreaks at Kelowna General Hospital look to be holding steady.

The KGH unit 5B outbreak has 10 cases that involve five patients and five staff. There have been two deaths among the cases associated to this outbreak.

The KGH unit 4E outbreak has affected one patient and one staff.

In Kelowna, at Interior Health’s Cottonwoods Care Centre, there are now 28 cases involving 25 residents and three staff.

There were 106 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Interior Health Authority on April 6.

COVID-19KelownaOkanaganCOVIDVernonOutbreakInterior HealthIHAKelowna General HospitalKGHVernon Jubilee HospitalVJHCottonwoods'Vernon Hospital

