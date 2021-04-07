COVID-19: Regional medical officers of health emphasize community diligence over a hard lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

With COVID-19 variants of concern case numbers surging across the province, the medical officers of health in Toronto, Peel and Ottawa are calling on the chief medical officer of health to implement stricter measures.

On a day that saw 21 new cases reported, Dr. Gerald Evans, chair of infectious diseases at Kingston Health Sciences, says there’s no doubt a stay-at-home order and school closure would benefit KFL&A.

“The fact of the matter is if you’re gonna use a lockdown effectively, around the world we’ve seen that you need to do it when your numbers are low,” says Dr. Evans.

Dr. Evans acknowledges that KFL&A’s active cases are not overwhelming the health system, and the region has even had the capacity to care for COVID-19 outpatients, but he does think that KFL&A could use a pause too.

“When you start with low numbers, then a lockdown is even more effective, because it really drives down what we call the force of infection,” says Dr. Evans.

Calls for a stay-at-home order and the closure of schools have been echoed by doctors throughout the province, but Kingston’s medical officer health says while he understands why other regions are pushing for a heavier lockdown, he doesn’t think that’s needed in the region.

“In KFL&A, we have things relatively under control, and that’s from a great community adhering to best practices, says Dr. Moore.

As of Tuesday, there are 76 active COVID-19 cases in KFL&A, nine of them variants of concern.

Close by, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit is experiencing an unusual spike in cases, centred in Bellville and Quinte West.

On Tuesday, the region’s health unit reported 19 new cases, six of them variants of concern.

There are 148 active cases, which is a steep jump from only seven cases just two weeks ago. Hastings Prince Edward’s medical officer of health doesn’t believe laws telling community what to do will be effective, unless individuals actually want to be proactive. Instead, Dr. Oglaza wants people to do their due diligence and monitor their social circles.

“We can do that by looking closely at our day to day interactions and minimizing our contact with others that could lead to the transmission,” says Dr. Oglaza.

HPEC’s top doctor says he can’t pinpoint which variants are causing the surges in Quinte West and Belleville.

All medical officials throughout the province share the same opinion —that the new variants are causing more severe symptoms and higher hospitalization rates are worrisome.

However, some top doctors are leaning away from a legally implemented hard lockdown for the entire province.

Sixty per cent of Kingston’s active COVID-19 cases are variants of concern, with all three variants circulating throughout the region. Half have been the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first found in the U.K.