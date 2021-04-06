Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Spartan Bioscience seeks creditor protection after COVID-19 rapid test issue arises

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Canadian biotech company recalls rapid test kits' COVID-19: Canadian biotech company recalls rapid test kits
WATCH: COVID-19: Canadian biotech company recalls rapid test kits – May 3, 2020

The Canadian maker of a rapid COVID-19 test has filed for creditor protection after pausing shipments of the product due to a recently identified issue with the system.

Spartan Bioscience Inc. says the problem is not a safety issue.

The Ottawa-based company says it’s seeking protection from creditors while it restructures its operations and refines the test’s performance.

Read more: Health Canada approves 1st rapid PCR coronavirus test, Spartan Bioscience says

Spartan says it’s laying off 60 employees, or around 70 per cent of its workforce.

Despite the challenges, Spartan says it remains committed to mobile DNA-testing technology in the fight against COVID-19.

Trending Stories

It says Health Canada’s authorization remains in place while Spartan works with the agency to resolve the issue.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Is the ‘Spartan Cube’ the future of COVID-19 testing?' Is the ‘Spartan Cube’ the future of COVID-19 testing?
Is the ‘Spartan Cube’ the future of COVID-19 testing? – Apr 20, 2020

Interim CEO Jennifer Ross-Carriere said Spartan Bioscience is a Canadian company working to protect the health and safety of all Canadians.

“We believe Canada needs more innovation in the biosciences sector and we are incredibly proud of our team for quickly designing and manufacturing the only made-in-Canada rapid diagnostic PCR COVID-19 test,” Ross-Carriere wrote in an email.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDspartan bioscienceSpartan CubeCOVID-19 Rapid TestCOVID-19 rapid test canadaSpartan Bioscience creditor protectionSpartan Bioscience issue COVID-19 rapid test

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers