Dubois scores two, Winnipeg Jets back in win column after 4-3 win over Sens

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored a pair of goals to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators Monday night and the Jets closed out a three-game homestand with a win.

Dubois’ first goal came just 2:10 into the contest and the Jets rode the momentum as they killed off three straight penalties in the first period. They left the frame outshooting Ottawa 14-8 and went on to dominate in the shot column by a 46-23 margin at the end of the night.

Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor had the other goals for Winnipeg, while Andrew Copp and Nikolaj Ehlers chipped in with two assists each. Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves in a winning effort.

It was a busy night for Ottawa goaltender Anton Forsberg, as he made 42 saves in the loss. Claimed off waivers from Winnipeg less than a month ago, Forsberg was still sporting his Jets pads and mask for the game.

Blake Wheeler set the table for Dubois’ opening goal, keeping possession of the puck behind the Ottawa net and finding his centreman. The puck was off Dubois’ stick as fast as it was on it, and his quick touch was able to get over the shoulder of Forsberg.

Lowry gave the Jets a 2-0 lead early in the second period. His wrist shot from the top of the circle beat Forsberg on his glove side.

Just 29 seconds later, Ryan Dzingel got the Senators on the board, taking a loose puck from behind the net and finding an opening on the short side of Hellebuyck.

But that goal seemed to ignite the Jets’ offence further. Dubois smacked home a one-timer from Copp over the glove of Forsberg for his second of the night, and eighth as a Jet.

Late in the second period, Connor added to the Jets goal total. His pass attempt ended up deflecting off Ottawa’s Chris Tierney and into the net, giving the Jets a 4-1 lead into the third period.

A push by the Sens late in the game kept things interesting. Josh Norris cut the Jets’ lead in half with a power play goal midway through the third period as his wrister from the top of the circle beat Hellebuyck on the glove side.

And then Connor Brown got the Sens within a goal as he converted a behind-the-back pass from Artem Anisimov, but that’s as close as the visitors would get.

Combined with Edmonton’s 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal on Monday, the Jets win puts them one point up on the Oilers for second place in the North Division.

Winnipeg now begins a five-game road trip starting in Montreal on Thursday. You can listen to the game live on 680 CJOB with Kelly Moore, Paul Edmonds and Jamie Thomas with the pregame show beginning at 4 p.m. and the puck dropping just after 6 p.m.