Winnipeg teens busted for armed robbery Sunday night

Send this page to someone via email

Two Winnipeg teens are in custody after an armed robbery on Winnipeg Avenue Sunday night.

Police said the incident took place just before 10:30 p.m., when a woman in her 20s was robbed at gun and knifepoint in her yard.

Two suspects, 17 and 18 years old, were arrested nearby, and police seized a sawed-off shotgun, as well as a hunting knife and property that had been stolen from the victim.

The 18-year-old suspect is facing charges of armed robbery using a firearm, using a firearm during the commission of an indictable offense, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s also facing four counts of failing to comply with conditions of release.

The younger suspect is facing similar charges, and she’s also charged with failing to comply with a probation order.

3:23 Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets – Nov 6, 2020