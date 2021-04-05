Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg teens busted for armed robbery Sunday night

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 5, 2021 3:43 pm
Winnipeg Police Service car. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

Two Winnipeg teens are in custody after an armed robbery on Winnipeg Avenue Sunday night.

Police said the incident took place just before 10:30 p.m., when a woman in her 20s was robbed at gun and knifepoint in her yard.

Two suspects, 17 and 18 years old, were arrested nearby, and police seized a sawed-off shotgun, as well as a hunting knife and property that had been stolen from the victim.

Read more: Four teens busted by Winnipeg police, RCMP, for string of armed robberies

The 18-year-old suspect is facing charges of armed robbery using a firearm, using a firearm during the commission of an indictable offense, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He’s also facing four counts of failing to comply with conditions of release.

The younger suspect is facing similar charges, and she’s also charged with failing to comply with a probation order.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets' Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets
Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets – Nov 6, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeWinnipeg policeRobberyWinnipeg crimeArmed Robberycrime in winnipegWinnipeg gun crimeWinnipeg Armed Robbery

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers