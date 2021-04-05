Menu

Crime

Video shows truck crashing into store in Horseshoe Bay, B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Click to play video: 'Truck crashes through front of Horsehoe Bay store' Truck crashes through front of Horsehoe Bay store
A suspicious crash through the front of a store in Horseshoe Bay was captured on camera early Monday morning.

A dramatic crash into a Horseshoe Bay business early Monday morning was caught on camera.

Video taken by a tow truck driver in the area at the time shows a pickup truck being driven through the front of The Bay’s Convenience Store at Royal Avenue and Bruce Street.

A witness told Global News it looked like a lot of effort was put into the event.

“I looked as they backed in and just stopped there and I watched for a minute, and they took off up the road,” Terry LaLiberte said. “There’s a taxi across the road and I just realized they did a U-turn… coming back down, rammed right back into the place, going in and nose-first. This time actually went right inside and turned around.”

The truck inside the store was completely totalled. Credit: Sergio Magro / Global News View image in full screen
The truck inside the store was completely totalled. Credit: Sergio Magro / Global News.

The building suffered significant structural damage in the crash.

Const. Nicole Braithwaite with the West Vancouver Police Department told Global News three suspects were seen fleeing the scene after being unable to get the truck out of the building.

“Officers arrived on scene as quickly as they could and requested assistance from both Vancouver Police Canine and RCMP Canine,” she added. “Vancouver police canine unit located and apprehended one suspect while two remain outstanding.”

Police confirmed the truck had been stolen in Vancouver.

More to come.

Theftwest vancouverwest vancouver policeHorseshoe BayWest Vancouver crashWest Vancouver RobberyHorseshoe Bay CrashBays Convenience StoreCrash Horseshoe Bay

