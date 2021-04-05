Video shows truck crashing into store in Horseshoe Bay, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A dramatic crash into a Horseshoe Bay business early Monday morning was caught on camera.

Video taken by a tow truck driver in the area at the time shows a pickup truck being driven through the front of The Bay’s Convenience Store at Royal Avenue and Bruce Street.

A witness told Global News it looked like a lot of effort was put into the event.

“I looked as they backed in and just stopped there and I watched for a minute, and they took off up the road,” Terry LaLiberte said. “There’s a taxi across the road and I just realized they did a U-turn… coming back down, rammed right back into the place, going in and nose-first. This time actually went right inside and turned around.”

View image in full screen The truck inside the store was completely totalled. Credit: Sergio Magro / Global News.

The building suffered significant structural damage in the crash.

Const. Nicole Braithwaite with the West Vancouver Police Department told Global News three suspects were seen fleeing the scene after being unable to get the truck out of the building.

“Officers arrived on scene as quickly as they could and requested assistance from both Vancouver Police Canine and RCMP Canine,” she added. “Vancouver police canine unit located and apprehended one suspect while two remain outstanding.”

Police confirmed the truck had been stolen in Vancouver.

More to come.