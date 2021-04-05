Menu

Canada

Devastating fire in Spencerville, Ont., leaves several people displaced

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 5, 2021 3:17 pm
A fire in Spencerville destroyed a store and apartments over the long weekend. Now, several people are without a home. View image in full screen
A fire in Spencerville destroyed a store and apartments over the long weekend. Now, several people are without a home. Joe Moulton / Facebook

Several people Spencerville, Ont., are now without a home after a devastating fire.

A building, which included Joe Computer store and apartments above, caught fire early Friday morning, causing irreparable damage.

All occupants of the home, including pets, were able to get out unharmed. Now, a family of seven and two other people have to find new housing.

Read more: Kingston police take man into custody following apartment fire

The building, which was once the site of the village’s funeral home, was demolished on Saturday.

A number of fundraisers have already been set up by people in the community to help the families and Joe Computer recover from the blaze.

