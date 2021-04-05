Devastating fire in Spencerville, Ont., leaves several people displaced

Several people Spencerville, Ont., are now without a home after a devastating fire.
A building, which included Joe Computer store and apartments above, caught fire early Friday morning, causing irreparable damage.
All occupants of the home, including pets, were able to get out unharmed. Now, a family of seven and two other people have to find new housing.
The building, which was once the site of the village’s funeral home, was demolished on Saturday.
A number of fundraisers have already been set up by people in the community to help the families and Joe Computer recover from the blaze.
