COVID-19: Outbreak declared at Trent University’s Champlain College Annex; lifted at Gzowski College

One COVID-19 outbreak was lifted while a new one was declared at Trent University student residences on Saturday.

According to Peterborough Public Health, a new outbreak was declared at the Champlain College Annex on Water Street in the city’s north end, across from Trent’s Symons campus, following three positive cases of COVID-19.

“The university supports the actions of public health and is working with students to ensure they comply with the measures being put in place to protect health and safety,” the university stated.

Any students who have tested positive for COVID-19, or are symptomatic, and are currently residing on campus or identified as close contacts of someone with COVID have already been moved to the separate residence specially designated for isolation, the university noted. All are connected with the health unit and are receiving support and services from the university.

The health unit has placed a Section 22 order on the annex, requiring all residents to leave their apartment units only to access groceries or for urgent medical needs. Champlain Annex students will be prohibited from accessing other facilities such as food services, Bata Library, the Student Centre, and other spaces on campus and will not be able to entertain guests or gather in their apartment units.

As well on Saturday, the outbreak was lifted at Gzowski College student residence. The outbreak was declared on March 19 and had up to 14 cases. The Section 22 order was lifted at the residence.

Trent University previously dealt with an outbreak at Champlain College student residence on the Symons campus which the health unit reported was linked to the deadly outbreak at the privately owned Severn Court student residence in the city’s west end in February and March which involved nearly 60 variant cases of COVID-19. One resident of Severn Court died on March 25.

The university’s COVID-19 tracker on Monday morning reported six active cases — five students living in residence and one employee. The tracker notes active cases may not be linked to the outbreak at the Champlain College Annex.

As of Monday morning, the health unit reported 75 active cases of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction. Champlain College Annex was among five active outbreaks which also include Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School (declared Sunday with two cases, the school remains open); two unidentified workplaces (declared March 31) and at Empress Gardens Retirement Residence (declared March 22 after one staff member tested positive).

