Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Ontario to drop case numbers for both Sunday, Monday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2021 7:10 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario teachers seeking eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines' Ontario teachers seeking eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario teachers say the third wave has been a challenge to manage, and there is growing concern about safety in the classroom. Several teachers want to be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines given the prevalence of variants and increased spread of the virus. Katherine Ward reports.

TORONTO – Ontario is expected to reveal two days’ worth of COVID-19 statistics today after foregoing yesterday’s data drop for Easter Sunday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott is due to share the number of new diagnoses and vaccinations this morning.

Read more: COVID-19: Ornge head Homer Tien tapped to replace Hillier to lead Ontario vaccine drive

The province also opted not to share statistics on Good Friday, but on Saturday reported there had been more than 3,000 cases of COVID-19 for two days running.

Trending Stories

Students will also be back in their classrooms today after the province put an end on Thursday to days of anxiety and speculation about a possible return to remote learning.

Read more: Ontario teachers seeking eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines

Story continues below advertisement

School boards had been urging students and teachers to take learning materials home before the Easter long weekend in case the government opted to shutter schools to control surging cases of COVID-19.

But Premier Doug Ford says schools will remain open, because closing them is disastrous for children’s mental health.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers