COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 4

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday.

Another unconventional Easter Sunday

Christians in the Greater Toronto Area and throughout the world are marking another unconventional Easter Sunday this year with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Ontario entered a provincewide shutdown on Saturday amid the third wave of the virus, limiting religious ceremonies to 15 per cent capacity indoors.

Outdoor religious services are allowed for as many people as physical distancing allows.

In Toronto, St. Michael’s Cathedral livestreamed Easter mass at noon.

#EasterSunday Livestream: Celebration of the Resurrection of the Lord at St. Michael's Cathedral Basilica starting at 12 p.m. https://t.co/x0ey5vHXgK — Archdiocese of Toronto (@archtoronto) April 4, 2021

Vaccination clinics continue operating through holiday weekend

Toronto vaccination clinics continue to operate Easter Sunday.

Toronto’s general manager of emergency management Matthew Pegg said all of the City’s mass immunization clinics are up and running.

In a news release issued Saturday, officials said appointments were still open through the weekend at Toronto’s City-run clinics for eligible residents, which includes all adults aged 60 and older.

Officials said 25 clinics were set to operate in the city throughout the weekend.

Clinics are also operating throughout the GTA, including in Peel, York, and Durham regions. Age eligibility varies depending on location.

While today is Easter Sunday, our #COVID19 immunization clinic teams are all hard at work today. Each of our @cityoftoronto clinics are open and operating as normal – from 11-8. Thank you to the 400+ dedicated staff at work today, making this possible 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/IWYSEFN5II — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) April 4, 2021

Ontario teachers seeking eligibility for vaccines

As schools stay open amid the third wave of the pandemic, Ontario teachers say they should be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible.

“It feels heavier and harder this time around,” said Ottawa-based Grade 7 and 8 teacher Eleri Morgan.

Rising case counts and variants of concern are the primary reason many teachers said they do not feel safe in the classroom.

No updated COVID-19 figures from the province

Ontario didn’t provide updated COVID-19 figures on Easter Sunday. Sunday’s numbers will be released on Monday.

467 COVID patients in intensive care in Ontario

While the provincial government didn’t provide updated COVID-19 figures Sunday, president of the Ontario Hospital Association Anthony Dale said there are now 467 patients in intensive care units throughout the province with COVID-19-related illnesses.

April 4 – 467 patients now in ICUs with COVID related critical illness on a total census of 1,798. 38 new admissions. #onhealth #onpoli pic.twitter.com/pCwZrPJWcA — Anthony Dale (@AnthonyDaleOHA) April 4, 2021

Ontario vaccine allocation forecast for week of April 5

Ontario is set to receive hundreds of thousands of additional COVID-19 vaccine doses this upcoming week.

According to the federal government, the province will get 396,630 Pfizer shots and 122,900 AstraZeneca shots from the COVAX program.

The feds also indicate 303,100 Moderna doses are supposed to come to Ontario, but on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Premier Doug Ford said that shipment has been delayed until the week of April 12.

The remainder of a Moderna shipment that was supposed to come to Ontario the week of March 22 should arrive Wednesday, the spokesperson said.

.@fordnation's office also said Tuesday the remainder of a Moderna shipment that was supposed to come to Ontario the week of March 22 should arrive Wednesday. — Ryan Rocca (@Reporter_Ryan) April 4, 2021

— With files from Katherine Ward