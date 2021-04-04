Freezing rain in Nova Scotia leaves thousands without power

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Thousands in Nova Scotia woke up Easter Sunday to power outages after freezing rain, heavy rainfall and strong winds moved through the province.

View image in full screen Submitted/Emily MacDonald

Environment Canada had issued warnings for eastern parts of the province, including freezing rain warnings for Inverness, Colchester, Antigonish and Halifax Metro counties.

Read more: Ice jams and weekend rain lead to flooding and school closures in New Brunswick

Story continues below advertisement

Most of the outages reported by Nova Scotia Power were on Cape Breton, where ice buildup on trees and power lines has caused havoc.

Police in Halifax were warning drivers to be cautious of slippery driving conditions.

View image in full screen Ice-covered tree limbs have caused damage in parts of the province. Here, a branch has struck a window in a home in Port Hood, N.S. Submitted/Emily MacDonald

1:34 COVID-19 pandemic friendly ways to celebrate Easter COVID-19 pandemic friendly ways to celebrate Easter