Freezing rain in Nova Scotia leaves thousands without power

Thousands in Nova Scotia woke up Easter Sunday to power outages after freezing rain, heavy rainfall and strong winds moved through the province.
Environment Canada had issued warnings for eastern parts of the province, including freezing rain warnings for Inverness, Colchester, Antigonish and Halifax Metro counties.
Most of the outages reported by Nova Scotia Power were on Cape Breton, where ice buildup on trees and power lines has caused havoc.
Police in Halifax were warning drivers to be cautious of slippery driving conditions.
