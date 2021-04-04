Menu

Weather

Freezing rain in Nova Scotia leaves thousands without power

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Freezing rain in Inverness County on Cape Breton has resulted in thousands of power outages. Ice is seen in Port Hood, N.S. on Sunday, April 4, 2021. View image in full screen
Freezing rain in Inverness County on Cape Breton has resulted in thousands of power outages. Ice is seen in Port Hood, N.S. on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Submitted/Emily MacDonald

Thousands in Nova Scotia woke up Easter Sunday to power outages after freezing rain, heavy rainfall and strong winds moved through the province.

View image in full screen
Submitted/Emily MacDonald

Environment Canada had issued warnings for eastern parts of the province, including freezing rain warnings for Inverness, Colchester, Antigonish and Halifax Metro counties.

Most of the outages reported by Nova Scotia Power were on Cape Breton, where ice buildup on trees and power lines has caused havoc.

Police in Halifax were warning drivers to be cautious of slippery driving conditions.

Ice-covered tree limbs have caused damage in parts of the province. Here, a branch has struck a window in a home in Port Hood, N.S. View image in full screen
Ice-covered tree limbs have caused damage in parts of the province. Here, a branch has struck a window in a home in Port Hood, N.S. Submitted/Emily MacDonald
