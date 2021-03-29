Spring storm hits Atlantic region as ice jams prompt school closures in N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Weather warnings remain in effect for much of Atlantic Canada as a spring storm sweeps across the region.

In Nova Scotia, up to 60 millimetres of rain is in the forecast for much of the mainland after a blustery night — and Cape Breton is dealing with winds gusting at 90 kilometres per hour.

More rain is expected along New Brunswick’s Fundy coast, and it’s also windy in central and western P.E.I., where 25 millimetres of rain is expected.

Ice jams and heavy rains are causing flooding concerns in New Brunswick.

A four-kilometre long ice jam in the St. John River at Perth-Andover has flooded part of Route 105 leading to the Tobique First Nation and prompted the closure of three schools in the area.

Meanwhile in the south of the province, heavy rain has prompted warnings of flooding in low-lying areas.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, wind warnings are in effect for much of the province, where gusts could reach up to 120 kilometres per hour along parts of the island’s coast.

More to come.

(The Canadian Press)

