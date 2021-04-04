Humboldt, Sask., planning virtual service, bell tolling to mark 3rd anniversary of Broncos tragedy

The City of Humboldt and representatives of the 2017-18 Humboldt Broncos Families are preparing a virtual tribute service to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash tragedy.

The service will honour the 29 individuals involved in the tragic collision that killed 16 people.

The service will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church and livestreamed on the City of Humboldt’s Facebook page on Tuesday starting at 4:30 p.m.

The service is closed to the public due to public health orders in place.

Live performances by local musicians and a candle lighting ceremony will be included in the service.

Story continues below advertisement

Tolling of the church bells and a moment of silence will take place at approximately 4:50 p.m. to mark the approximate date and time that the tragic crash occurred three years ago.

“We encourage bells to be tolled in all communities and to observe a moment of silence at the same approximate moment, if possible,” a city statement read.

2:04 Kaleb Dahlgren memoir a message of resilience and gratitude Kaleb Dahlgren memoir a message of resilience and gratitude – Mar 16, 2021

Mayor Michael Behiel has proclaimed Tuesday, April 6, 2021, as “2017-18 Humboldt Broncos Day.” He encourages all citizens to take a moment of silence at approximately 4:50 p.m. no matter where they may be at the time.

“We are tremendously grateful for everyone who will take a moment on April 6 to remember the tragedy that struck home for so many people. In turn, we are thinking of all of those who have been affected not only by this tragedy but by the pandemic that has claimed so many lives in the past year. It is times like these that we need one another. Always believe there is hope and remain resilient,” Behiel said.

Story continues below advertisement

A page dedicated to the 2017-18 Humboldt Broncos on the city’s website will be updated with memorable photo galleries of each of the 29 individuals who were involved in the tragedy.

1:56 City council proclaims April 7, 2021, Green Shirt Day in Lethbridge City council proclaims April 7, 2021, Green Shirt Day in Lethbridge – Mar 10, 2021

An online exhibit by the Humboldt & District Museum & Gallery will be launched on Tuesday morning. The exhibit will show the “outpouring of gifts of love and support” that have been received.

The link to this exhibit will be available on the “2017-18 Humboldt Broncos Tribute Page” and on the museum’s landing page.