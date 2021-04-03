Menu

Health

Ontario reports nearly 6,100 new coronavirus cases over past 2 days

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 3, 2021 10:41 am
Ontario reported 6,098 coronavirus cases over the past two days, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 358,558.

On Friday, 3,089 cases were reported and on Saturday 3,009 were reported, marking the largest daily case counts since Jan. 17, when 3,422 were announced.

The province didn’t provide updated COVID-19 figures Friday with it being Good Friday.

Read more: Ontario now under provincewide ‘shutdown’ to control spread of virus

Thirty-nine additional virus-related deaths were also reported over the past two days, with 23 on Friday and 16 on Saturday.

A total of 327,940 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 3,744 and is 91.5 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Just over 59,100 additional tests were completed for Saturday’s report. Ontario has now completed a total of 12,734,913 tests and 25,049 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for Friday’s report was 4.6 per cent. Saturday’s report had a positivity rate of five per cent. For comparison, in last Friday and Saturday’s updates, that figure was 3.8 and 4.5 per cent, respectively.

— More to come

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesOntarioCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario coronavirus cases

