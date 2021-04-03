Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu to meet top ranked Ash Barty in Miami Open final

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu is one victory away from earning her first WTA Tour title since winning the US Open title over 18 months ago.

The 20-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will face top-ranked Ash Barty of Australia in this afternoon’s final at the Miami Open.

The ninth-ranked Andreescu has been pushed hard this week. Her semifinal victory on Thursday night was her fourth straight three-set match.

Barty, the 24-year-old defending champion, lost only six games in her semifinal win.

Andreescu and Barty have never played each other on the WTA Tour.

The winner of the WTA 1000 tournament – one level below a Grand Slam – will earn US$300,110 of the $3.26-million total purse. The finalist will pocket $165,000.