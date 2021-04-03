Menu

Canada

Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu to meet top ranked Ash Barty in Miami Open final

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2021 9:13 am

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu is one victory away from earning her first WTA Tour title since winning the US Open title over 18 months ago.

The 20-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will face top-ranked Ash Barty of Australia in this afternoon’s final at the Miami Open.

Read more: Canada’s Bianca Andreescu advances to Miami quarterfinals after rallying for win

The ninth-ranked Andreescu has been pushed hard this week. Her semifinal victory on Thursday night was her fourth straight three-set match.

Barty, the 24-year-old defending champion, lost only six games in her semifinal win.

Click to play video: 'Canadian Bianca Andreescu, defending U.S. Open champion, pulls out of upcoming Grand Slam' Canadian Bianca Andreescu, defending U.S. Open champion, pulls out of upcoming Grand Slam
Canadian Bianca Andreescu, defending U.S. Open champion, pulls out of upcoming Grand Slam – Aug 13, 2020

Andreescu and Barty have never played each other on the WTA Tour.

Story continues below advertisement

The winner of the WTA 1000 tournament – one level below a Grand Slam – will earn US$300,110 of the $3.26-million total purse. The finalist will pocket $165,000.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
TennisBianca AndreescuWTAATPBianca Andreescu tennisMiami OpenBianca Andreescu Miami openMiami Open Bianca Andreescu

