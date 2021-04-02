Menu

Canada

Quebec police watchdog investigates after officers didn’t respond to report of person in river

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 2, 2021 11:54 am
The BEI says a woman walking in a park in the city northeast of Montreal on March 25 thought she saw a person in the St. Lawrence River. View image in full screen
The BEI says a woman walking in a park in the city northeast of Montreal on March 25 thought she saw a person in the St. Lawrence River. Stephen C. Host/The Canadian Press.

Quebec’s agency probing police-involved deaths in the province says it’s investigating after officers in Trois-Rivières, Que. allegedly did not respond to a report of a person in a local river.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes says a woman walking in a park in the city northeast of Montreal on March 25 thought she saw a person in the St. Lawrence River.

It says she watched the person until she lost sight of them and called city police some time later to report what she’d witnessed.

Trending Stories

The BEI says she spoke to several people at the Trois-Rivières Police Department, but was told there was no reason to dispatch emergency responders.

Several days later, a vehicle belonging to a woman who had been reported missing on March 25 was found near the park.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the BEI, Quebec provincial police, who received the report of the missing woman were told she had made suicidal comments.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
missing personSureté du QuébecQuebec provincial policeBEIQuebec policeTrois RivieresBureau des Enquêtes IndépendantesQuebec Police WatchdogQuebec missing personTrois-Rivieres death

