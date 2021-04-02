London, Ont. police searching for missing woman

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Police say 63-year-old Bonnie Showers-Malanowski was last seen Thursday at Adelaide Street and Hamilton Road.

She’s described as a white woman with blonde hair. She was wearing a black top, black pants and a green coat.

The family and police are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

