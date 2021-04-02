Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

London, Ont. police searching for missing woman

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted April 2, 2021 11:05 am
London police are searching for missing person Bonnie Showers-Malanowski. View image in full screen
London police are searching for missing person Bonnie Showers-Malanowski. London police

Police in London, Ont., are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Police say 63-year-old Bonnie Showers-Malanowski was last seen Thursday at Adelaide Street and Hamilton Road.

She’s described as a white woman with blonde hair. She was wearing a black top, black pants and a green coat.

Read more: London police finds missing mom and 10-year-old daughter

The family and police are concerned for her welfare.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Grandfather of 3-year-old Ontario boy found alive after 4 days missing in woods grateful for police perseverance' Grandfather of 3-year-old Ontario boy found alive after 4 days missing in woods grateful for police perseverance
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonLondon Policemissing personMissingMissing WomanLondon police missingLondon police missing woman

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers