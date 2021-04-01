Innovative technology helping reduce noise, vibration from Kelowna highrise construction site

A massive drill towering 15 storeys in height in downtown Kelowna is going to make life a lot easier for those who live or work around the new ‘Bernard Block’ construction site.

The 52-metre drill, or auger, is new highrise construction technology that’s being used by Kelowna’s Mission Group.

“Pardon the pun, but it is pretty groundbreaking,” Mission Group executive vice-president Luke Turri told Global News.

The massive machine is called a continuous flight auger, or CFA, and it will drill 170-foot holes in the ground.