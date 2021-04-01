More COVID-19 vaccination sites opening across Saskatchewan for 55+

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is planning to open COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination sites in nine different communities across the province starting this weekend after about 55,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses were scheduled to be delivered earlier than expected.

More than 45,000 doses are being delivered to Saskatchewan on Thursday from the United States. The remaining doses are scheduled to arrive between Thursday and April 7.

The drive-thru and walk-in clinics will be opening in communities including Regina, Saskatoon, Yorkton, Moose Jaw, Weyburn, Swift Current, Prince Albert, Lloydminster and North Battleford.

The clinics will be available to residents 55 and older and doses will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Story continues below advertisement

1:46 COVID-19: World Health Organization renews plea for 10M vaccine doses for COVAX program COVID-19: World Health Organization renews plea for 10M vaccine doses for COVAX program

The SHA said clinics in some locations will be open as early as this weekend. Exact hours and clinic locations will be announced to the public the day before each clinic goes live.

The targeted opening date for each clinic is as follows:

Regina, Evraz Place – April 3 (drive-thru)

Saskatoon, Prairieland – April 5 (drive-thru)

Swift Current – April 2 (walk-in clinic) and April 3 (drive-thru)

Weyburn – April 3 (walk-in clinic) and April 6 (drive-thru)

Yorkton – April 6 (drive-thru)

Moose Jaw – April 7 (walk-in clinic) and April 9 (drive-thru)

Prince Albert – April 4 (drive-thru)

Lloydminster – April 4 (drive-thru)

North Battleford – April 4 (drive-thru)