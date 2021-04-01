Menu

Health

More COVID-19 vaccination sites opening across Saskatchewan for 55+

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 5:25 pm
Due to earlier than expected deliveries of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses, drive thru and walk in clinics will start opening this weekend for residents aged 55 and older. View image in full screen
Due to earlier than expected deliveries of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses, drive thru and walk in clinics will start opening this weekend for residents aged 55 and older. Justin Bukoski / Global News

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is planning to open COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination sites in nine different communities across the province starting this weekend after about 55,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses were scheduled to be delivered earlier than expected.

More than 45,000 doses are being delivered to Saskatchewan on Thursday from the United States. The remaining doses are scheduled to arrive between Thursday and April 7.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanded to 58+ in Saskatchewan effective Friday

The drive-thru and walk-in clinics will be opening in communities including Regina, Saskatoon, Yorkton, Moose Jaw, Weyburn, Swift Current, Prince Albert, Lloydminster and North Battleford.

The clinics will be available to residents 55 and older and doses will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

The SHA said clinics in some locations will be open as early as this weekend. Exact hours and clinic locations will be announced to the public the day before each clinic goes live.

The targeted opening date for each clinic is as follows:

  • Regina, Evraz Place – April 3 (drive-thru)
  • Saskatoon, Prairieland – April 5 (drive-thru)
  • Swift Current – April 2 (walk-in clinic) and April 3 (drive-thru)
  • Weyburn – April 3 (walk-in clinic) and April 6 (drive-thru)
  • Yorkton – April 6 (drive-thru)
  • Moose Jaw – April 7 (walk-in clinic) and April 9 (drive-thru)
  • Prince Albert – April 4 (drive-thru)
  • Lloydminster – April 4 (drive-thru)
  • North Battleford – April 4 (drive-thru)
