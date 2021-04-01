Menu

Health

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanded to 58+ in Saskatchewan effective Friday

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 3:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Families of young COVID-19 ICU patients speaking out' Families of young COVID-19 ICU patients speaking out
With a handful of people under 40 now in Saskatchewan ICUs, it’s becoming clear COVID-19 and its variants don't discriminate by age. Now, some of the families of those patients are pleading for other young people to take notice.

People aged 58 and over can book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment starting Friday, according to Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) press release.

Other eligible groups include those aged 50 and older living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District and all remaining Phase 1 health-care workers and people who are deemed clinically extremely vulnerable through an eligibility letter.

Read more: SHA expands Regina COVID-19 drive-thru testing site due to high demand

Those who meet age eligibility can book their appointment 24/7 online using their health card at http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine. Appointments can also be made over the phone by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Click to play video: 'No severe adverse side-effects from AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine reported in Saskatchewan: Shahab' No severe adverse side-effects from AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine reported in Saskatchewan: Shahab
No severe adverse side-effects from AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine reported in Saskatchewan: Shahab

Currently, individuals between the ages of 50 and 57 in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District cannot book their appointments online and will need to call to book an appointment. Those aged 58 and over living in the area are able to book online or on the phone.

Read more: 1.5M AstraZeneca doses on loan from U.S. on their way to provinces

The SHA said at this time, people younger than 80 and who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 90 days and individuals who received any other vaccine in the last 14 days are not eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19COVIDSaskatchewan NewsCOVID-19 VaccineSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsSaskatchewan Health AuthorityCOVID-19 saskatchewan

