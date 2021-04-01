COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanded to 58+ in Saskatchewan effective Friday

Send this page to someone via email

People aged 58 and over can book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment starting Friday, according to Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) press release.

Other eligible groups include those aged 50 and older living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District and all remaining Phase 1 health-care workers and people who are deemed clinically extremely vulnerable through an eligibility letter.

Those who meet age eligibility can book their appointment 24/7 online using their health card at http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine. Appointments can also be made over the phone by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Currently, individuals between the ages of 50 and 57 in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District cannot book their appointments online and will need to call to book an appointment. Those aged 58 and over living in the area are able to book online or on the phone.

The SHA said at this time, people younger than 80 and who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 90 days and individuals who received any other vaccine in the last 14 days are not eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.