Canada

Pierrefonds-Roxboro mayor proposes drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic

By Amanda Jelowicki Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 4:15 pm
TOLUCA, MEXICO - MARCH 26, 2021: A nurse prepares a dose of Covid-19 Pfizer-BioNTech during a mass vaccination program to immunize Elderlies more that 60 years of age at Toluca Technological Institute. On march 26, 2021 in Toluca, Mexico. (Photo credit should read Amaresh V. Narro / Eyepix Group/Barcroft Media via Getty Images). View image in full screen
TOLUCA, MEXICO - MARCH 26, 2021: A nurse prepares a dose of Covid-19 Pfizer-BioNTech during a mass vaccination program to immunize Elderlies more that 60 years of age at Toluca Technological Institute. On march 26, 2021 in Toluca, Mexico. (Photo credit should read Amaresh V. Narro / Eyepix Group/Barcroft Media via Getty Images). Amaresh V. Narro / Eyepix Group/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis wants to see a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic in his borough.

“We are willing to do what is necessary logistically to accommodate such an initiative, which could include closing streets and putting up barriers,” he said.

Beis wants the local public health authority to approve the idea and is suggesting it be located in the parking lot next to the borough hall.

Beis says drive-thru vaccination centres have worked well in the United States. He says it could be one way to help speed up the process of getting the West Island’s population of people vaccinated.

Read more: A look at one of B.C.’s drive-thru vaccination clinics as program gets underway Monday

Currently, about 3,500 people get vaccinated daily at several large West Island vaccination centres, including those in Pointe-Claire, Dollard-des-Ormeaux and Lasalle.

‘We are looking at the possibility of Quebec receiving millions of doses in the coming weeks and if that’s the case and we don’t have these sites available to us necessarily, can we look at other options to speed up the process,” he said.

Read more: Quebec COVID-19 vaccination bookings offer long phone waits and limited spaces

Beis says it would also make the vaccination process easier for groups like the elderly and single parents.

“We look at some of the elderly that are being driven which may not be as easy as it sounds,” he said. “Could that happen as well through a drive-thru? We are looking at providing a service to the community.”

The process would likely mirror drive-thru mobile testing sites offered in Montreal last spring. They are widely used in the United States for COVID vaccines.

The West Island public health authority says it is studying the idea, as well as other options including mobile testing units.

Vaccination director Dalia Toledano agrees drive-thru vaccination sites offer several advantages.

“People can stay in their cars, they can drive right through, you can do a few people at the same time, they don’t have to get out. So there are some advantages,” she said.

Doctors say with variants spreading, mass vaccination is needed quickly.

“An unvaccinated person is like fuel for a virus to move,” said Dr. Brian Ward, an epidemiologist with McGill University. “We are clearly in a race now between vaccinating the population and emergence of different variants that are much more transmissible. So I for one am very much in favour of getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

Beis says he’d love to see drive-thru sites offered not just in Pierrefonds but across Quebec. Ultimately, the Quebec Ministry of Health will decide whether drive-thru vaccination sites are allowed or not.

COVID-19CoronavirusWest IslandPierrefonds-RoxboroMontreal COVID-19Quebec vaccinationDrive-thru vaccine clinicmobile vaccination clinicwest island vaccine clinic

