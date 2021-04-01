Vernon hospital COVID-19 outbreak expands, more patients told to self-isolate

Send this page to someone via email

The Interior Health Authority (IHA) said there are now five cases of COVID-19 connected to the outbreak at Vernon Jubilee Hospital (VJH) that was first announced on Wednesday.

There are now three patients and two staff among the VJH Level-3 Surgical Unit who have contracted the disease.

The new cases have prompted the IHA to expand the dates where patients may have been exposed.

“Anyone who was on Level 3 Surgical Unit at VJH from March 15 to (and including) March 29 should self-isolate for 14 days since the last day of discharge from hospital,” according to the IHA.

Interior Health said it is working on contacting former Level-3 Surgical Unit patients who are at high risk of being exposed to the virus during the last two weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

All affected patients have been moved to the COVID ward, according to the IHA.

3:48 Answering your COVID-19 questions, April 1 Answering your COVID-19 questions, April 1

Vernon Jubilee Hospital remains safe for other patients and services, it said.