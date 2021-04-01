Menu

Health

Vernon hospital COVID-19 outbreak expands, more patients told to self-isolate

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 2:53 pm
A COVID-19 outbreak at VJH has expanded. View image in full screen
A COVID-19 outbreak at VJH has expanded. File Photo: Global News

The Interior Health Authority (IHA) said there are now five cases of COVID-19 connected to the outbreak at Vernon Jubilee Hospital (VJH) that was first announced on Wednesday.

There are now three patients and two staff among the VJH Level-3 Surgical Unit who have contracted the disease.

The new cases have prompted the IHA to expand the dates where patients may have been exposed.

“Anyone who was on Level 3 Surgical Unit at VJH from March 15 to (and including) March 29 should self-isolate for 14 days since the last day of discharge from hospital,” according to the IHA.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine bookings open for seniors aged 74+ in Interior Health

Interior Health said it is working on contacting former Level-3 Surgical Unit patients who are at high risk of being exposed to the virus during the last two weeks.

All affected patients have been moved to the COVID ward, according to the IHA.

Click to play video: 'Answering your COVID-19 questions, April 1' Answering your COVID-19 questions, April 1
Answering your COVID-19 questions, April 1

Vernon Jubilee Hospital remains safe for other patients and services, it said.

