Suspect arrested, charged more than a year after Kingston bank robbery

Kingston police’s major crimes unit made an arrest in an armed bank robbery that took place over a year ago.

Police say they charged an Ottawa-area man in relation to a robbery at a CIBC bank on Gardiners Road back in November 2019.

During the incident, police say a suspect brandished a small, black handgun and demanded money from tellers at the bank.

The man fled by jumping into a black Toyota CH-R, driven by a second male suspect.

Police say they received witness statements and video surveillance to help determine the identity of the suspect.

Police believed the Kingston robbery was related to a robbery that took place in Ottawa earlier that day.

After months of investigation, a warrant was issued for the arrest of the main suspect Wednesday.

Kingston police say with the help of OPP’s ROPE Squad, the suspect was arrested without incident.

Raheim Quincy Geddes, 24, from Gatineau, Que., has been charged with armed robbery and other weapons-related offences.

Investigators are still looking for information in relation to the second suspect, and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Joel Fisher at 613-549-4660 at ext. 6338 or via email at jfisher@kingstonpolice.ca.