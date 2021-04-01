Some pharmacies in Simcoe Muskoka to offer AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to adults age 55+

Some pharmacies that fall under the jurisdiction of the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit will begin offering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to adults who are age 55 and above.
The expanded immunization rollout for Ontario pharmacies will see more than 350 additional locations offer vaccines, with some beginning to do so on Saturday, April 3.
“Ontario’s capacity to get needles in arms continues to grow by the day,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a statement.
“We are ahead of schedule and administering more vaccines than all of the other provinces combined. We are ready to dramatically increase the number of vaccines we can administer once we receive a steady and reliable supply from the federal government.”
Earlier in March, Ontario started offering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to adults aged 60 and above at pharmacies and primary care settings in certain regions across the province.
Thursday’s announcement of the expansion of the pharmacy immunization program will bring the total number of pharmacies offering vaccines in Ontario close to 700.
“With more locations coming on board, these settings will make receiving the COVID-19 vaccine easier and more convenient for eligible populations across the province,” Ontario health minister Christine Elliott said in a statement.
“I encourage everyone to sign up when it’s their turn. Until we receive enough vaccines so that the majority of Ontarians can be vaccinated, it remains critical for everyone to continue following public health measures.”
The vaccine rollout in primary care settings and community locations will also expand from locations in six public health unit regions to all 34 regions.
Pharmacies offering COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine in Simcoe Muskoka:
Alliston:
- Rexall, 149 Young St., Alliston, Ont., L9R 2A9
Angus:
- Angus Borden Guardian Pharmacy, 6 River Dr., Unit 1, Angus, Ont., L0M 1B2
Barrie:
Costco Pharmacy, 41 Maple View Dr. E., Barrie, Ont., L4N 9A9
Drugstore Pharmacy, 620 Yonge St., Barrie, Ont., L4N 4E5
Loblaw Pharmacy, 472 Bayfield St., Barrie, Ont., L4M 5A2
Purehealth Pharmacy, 201 Georgian Dr., Barrie, Ont., L4M 6M2
Rexall Pharma Plus, 567 Essa Rd., Barrie, Ont., L4N 6A9
Shoppers Drug Mart, 420 Essa Rd., Barrie, Ont., L4N 9J7
Shoppers Drug Mart,165 Wellington St. W., Barrie, Ont., L4N 1L7
Springwater Pharmacy, 1017 Carson Rd., Barrie, Ont., L4M 0K1
Bracebridge:
Rexall, 55 Highway 118 W., Bracebridge, Ont., P1L 1T2
Bradford:
Rexall, 461 Holland St. W., Bradford, Ont., L3Z 0C1
Shoppers Drug Mart, 140 Holland St. W., Bradford, Ont., L3Z 1R7
Collingwood:
Shoppers Drug Mart, 175 First St., Collingwood, Ont., L9Y 1A5
Cookstown:
Cookstown Pharmasave, 52 Queen St. W., Cookstown, Ont., L0L 1L0
Gravenhurst:
Gravenhurst IDA Pharmacy, 180 Brock St., Gravenhurst, Ont., P1P 1X2
Huntsville
Shoppers Drug Mart, 51 King William St., Huntsville, Ont., P1H 1G4
Innisfil:
Alcona Pharmacy, 1070 Innisfil Beach Rd., Unit 14, Innisfil, Ont., L9S 4T9
Rexall Pharma Plus, 7975 Yonge St., Innisfil, Ont., L9S 1A8
Midland:
Arcade And Jory Guardian Pharmacy, 286 King St., Midland, Ont., L4R 3M6
Shoppers Drug Mart, 9186 Highway 93, Midland, Ont., L4R 4K4
Orillia:
Drugstore Pharmacy, 289 Coldwater Rd., Orillia, Ont., L3V 6J3
Shoppers Drug Mart, 149 Westmount Dr. N., Orillia, Ont., L3V 6C7
Wasaga Beach:
Shoppers Drug Mart, 1900 Mosley St. Unit 4, Wasaga Beach, Ont., L9Z 1Z3
