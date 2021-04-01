Menu

Canada

Family displaced from northwest Calgary home after Wednesday fire

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Calgary firefighters respond to a blaze in the 4700 block of Nipawin Crescent Northwest on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary firefighters respond to a blaze in the 4700 block of Nipawin Crescent Northwest on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Global News

The Calgary Fire Department says three people living in a North Haven home won’t be able to return in the near future because of the extensive damage caused by a fire.

Crews were called to a home in the 4700 block of Nipawin Crescent Northwest just before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived to find flames eating away at the single-storey home.

Calgary firefighters respond to a blaze in the 4700 block of Nipawin Crescent Northwest on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary firefighters respond to a blaze in the 4700 block of Nipawin Crescent Northwest on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Global News

All three people living in the house were able to get out safely on their own, the CFD said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and an investigator will work to determine what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The Calgary Fire Department is asking anyone with photos, video or information regarding the fire, especially prior to CFD arriving at the scene, to email piofire@calgary.ca.

