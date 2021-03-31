4 killed, including child, in shooting in Southern California: reports

Send this page to someone via email

Four people are dead, including a child after a shooting at an office building in Southern California, according to media reports.

In a statement, the Orange Police Department said at around 5:30 p.m. local time, officers responded to a call of shots fired at 202 W. Lincoln Ave.

“Officers arrived as shots were being fired and located multiple victims at the scene including fatalities,” the statement reads.

Police said an “officer involved shooting occurred,” but added that the situation has been “stabilized and there is no threat to the public.”

Lt. Jennifer Amat told The Associated Press that the suspect was taken to hospital, but said she didn’t immediately know his condition. Amat said the shooting occurred on the second floor of the building. However, she had no details about the confrontation, what may have sparked the attack or why a child may have been at the building.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the shooting “horrifying and heartbreaking.”

“Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight,” he wrote on Twitter.

Horrifying and heartbreaking. Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight. https://t.co/nw3On2RJH2 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 1, 2021

In a tweet Wednesday evening, California Rep. Katie Porter said she was “deeply saddened” by reports of the shooting.

“And i’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more,” she wrote. “My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

The incident in Orange comes just over a week after 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colo.

Earlier this month, eight people were killed after a gunman opened fire at several massage parlours in Atlanta, Ga.

Speaking at the White House last week, U.S. President Joe Biden said it’s “time to act” on gun control, and urged the Senate to reinstate the Assault Weapons Ban.

-With a file from the Associated Press