Provinces struggle to contain spread of COVID-19 as country adds over 5,500 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Canada added 5,519 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as provinces struggled to slow the spread of the virus ahead of the long weekend.

The new cases bring the total number of novel coronavirus infections in the country to 982,122.

6:06 Does Canada have a vaccine shortage? Doctor answers our coronavirus questions Does Canada have a vaccine shortage? Doctor answers our coronavirus questions – Mar 24, 2021

Provincial health officials also confirmed 33 more people have died after testing positive for the respiratory illness.

Story continues below advertisement

To date, 22,959 people have died in Canada after contracting the disease.

In a series of tweets Wednesday, Canada’s top doctor Theresa Tam said national case counts are now 66 per cent higher than just three weeks ago, “which is now showing in increasing numbers of people with severe illness in our hospitals each day.”

1:23 Dr. Tam ‘looking forward to the fall’ to get back to some normality Dr. Tam ‘looking forward to the fall’ to get back to some normality

1/3 #COVID19 key concerns in Canada: at an average 4,857 cases daily, national case counts are 66% higher than just 3 weeks ago, which is now showing in increasing numbers of people with severe illness in our hospitals each day. https://t.co/T4qnU3m6Gb — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) March 31, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Tam said over the past week, on average, the country has seen a seven-per cent increase in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, including a 14 per cent increase in those being treated in intensive care units.

She said this is “placing renewed strain on the health system” and on the health-care workforce.

3/3 In this situation, and as we’re still early in expanding vaccination coverage, it’s vitally important that we all continue to follow local public health advice & maintain individual protective practices. #CrushCOVID refresher here:https://t.co/w27G7rpZu4 — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) March 31, 2021

Tam said it is “vitally important that we all continue to follow local public health advice (and) maintain individual protective practices.”

Currently, 2,433 people are hospitalized across the country with COVID-19.

Provinces struggle to contain the virus

In Ontario 2,333 new cases and 15 more deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The new cases came as the province prepares to activate a four-week, province-wide ’emergency brake’ lockdown in order to limit the spread of the virus.

1:23 Dr. Tam ‘looking forward to the fall’ to get back to some normality Dr. Tam ‘looking forward to the fall’ to get back to some normality

Multiple sources told Global News that the logistical details were still being sorted out Wednesday evening.

However, government and political party sources said the emergency measure would take effect sometime before the Easter weekend.

#UPDATE: As of Wednesday night under plan, indoor & patio dining will be banned & can only operate w/ takeout & delivery options. On retail- multiple sources said expected to remain open with 25% capacity #ONpoli https://t.co/rD3l7R6YDS — Travis Dhanraj (@Travisdhanraj) April 1, 2021

Story continues below advertisement



Meanwhile, Quebec added 1,025 new cases and nine more fatalities as the province imposed more stringent lockdown measures on three cities ahead of the Easter long weekend.

Meanwhile, Quebec added 1,025 new cases and nine more fatalities as the province imposed more stringent lockdown measures on three cities ahead of the Easter long weekend. Read more: Ontario government moves to activate 4-week, provincewide COVID-19 ’emergency brake’

In Manitoba, 71 new cases were detected and health officials said one more person has died after contracting the disease.

Saskatchewan officials said 191 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more have died.

5:40 COVID-19: Trudeau says AstraZeneca pause was coordination of experts, says focus is keeping Canadians safe COVID-19: Trudeau says AstraZeneca pause was coordination of experts, says focus is keeping Canadians safe

In Atlantic Canada, 14 new cases were reported.

New Brunswick added 12 new cases, while Nova Scotia saw two new infections.

Newfoundland and Labrador added one new case, but health officials confirmed no one else has died.

None of the Maritime provinces reported any fatalities on Wednesday either.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta reported the province’s highest daily increase since mid-January, adding 871 new cases and three more fatalities.

Meanwhile, British Columbia saw its largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases to date.

Provincial health authorities said 1,013 new cases were detected, and said three more people have died after falling ill.

The Yukon was the only of Canada’s territories to add a new case on Wednesday.

1:07 Health minister admits Canada underprepared for pandemic following AG report Health minister admits Canada underprepared for pandemic following AG report

Globally, the virus has infected 128,770,964 people, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

To date, 2,814,019 have died around the world after testing positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement