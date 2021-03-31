Menu

Health

Interior Health Authority issues street drug alert for Penticton, B.C.

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted March 31, 2021 7:37 pm
Interior Health has issued a drug warning in Penticton.

A light green powder being sold as “side” or “meth” in Penticton is at the centre of a drug warning issued on Wednesday afternoon by the Interior Health Authority (IHA).

There is a risk of overdose associated with this drug as it contains fentanyl, according to the IHA.

“Overdose can also happen when drugs are smoked,” the IHA drug warning said. “Take steps to reduce risk no matter how you use drugs.”

Read more: New urgent care facility opens its doors in Penticton, 22nd of its kind in B.C.

The warning issued on March 31 lasts until April 7.

The Interior Health Authority has issued numerous warnings about the street drug supply in recent months due to hidden hazards like fentanyl and benzodiazepines, a strong tranquilizer which does not respond to naloxone or Narcan, the antidote for opioid overdose.

The IHA suggests those who use illicit drugs should not so alone, use the Lifeguard App, use near a safe consumption site or have their drugs tested.

A full list of places to have drugs checked can be found at this website Interior Health Drug Checking.

