Hamilton politicians oppose convenience store liquor licenses, approve budget, forecourt security

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton City Council is filing an official objection to in-store consumption of beer and wine at convenience stores.

The motion, presented by Ward 8 Coun. John-Paul Danko on Wednesday and approved by council, relates to 7-Eleven’s application to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario for liquor licenses within 61 stores across Ontario.

The variety store chain operates two Hamilton locations: on Melvin Avenue and Upper Wellington Street.

Danko says the idea is “problematic” for drivers, pedestrians and neighbourhoods, noting that the Melvin Avenue location is near playgrounds and the elementary school.

“What applies to 7-Eleven,” said Danko, “could obviously conceivably apply to any convenience store across the city.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:08 Business owners unsure about 7-Eleven applications to sell alcohol Business owners unsure about 7-Eleven applications to sell alcohol – Feb 17, 2021

“I’m not advocating for prohibition,” adds Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger, “but I am advocating for the sensible, reasonable ability for people to consume alcohol.”

Eisenberger says “this to me, seems to be a very unreasonable, unsafe way of doing that.”

If its plan was approved, 7-Eleven Canada says trained servers would offer alcoholic beverages during limited hours in designated consumption areas of the stores.

A statement issued by the company at the time of its February applications, states that “to complement our fresh food and hot food programs, we are preparing for in-store service of a small selection of Ontario-made beer and wine products.”

Story continues below advertisement

The installation of metal poles or “bollards” around the city hall forecourt is among the items given final approval by Hamilton city council during Wednesday’s meeting.

They will be installed at a cost of close to $700,000 to guard against any future vehicle attack.

Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark said securing the forecourt is an “investment” in the protection of employees and residents.

“From a standpoint of still believing in the overall good of society,” Ward 6. Coun. Tom Jackson said, “I loathe the idea of having to spend this kind of money to make city hall become more of a fortress, if you will.”

Hamilton’s 2021 operating budget has been formally approved with this year’s residential tax increase set at 2.1 per cent.

A presentation from Mike Zegarac, general manager of finance, to councillors on the final day of deliberations, back on March 3, indicated that upper levels of government were instrumental in helping the city set this year’s budget.

Zegarac said Hamilton has received $170 million in COVID-19-related funding from the federal and provincial governments, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

1:14 Ontario Budget 2021-22: Total provincial response to COVID-19 is $51B, says finance minister Ontario Budget 2021-22: Total provincial response to COVID-19 is $51B, says finance minister