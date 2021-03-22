Hamilton politicians will spend $682,000 to protect city hall forecourt

Send this page to someone via email

Second try is the charm for supporters of enhanced security outside of Hamilton city hall.

Members of the public works committee have voted 8-2 to spend $682,000 to install removable bollards around the forecourt.

The goal of the bollards is to eliminate the potential for a hostile vehicle attack.

Dundas Coun. Arlene Vanderbeek believes councillors have a “duty” to spend the money, and a “responsibility to have a safe place where people can express themselves, where they can gather.”

Ward 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann agrees, saying “unfortunately the escalation of hate-based activity is pointing to increased activity, a lot of it quite violent.”

The installation of bollards in the forecourt had been defeated by committee members last fall in a tie vote, but was sent back for further study by city council.

Only Ward 6 Coun. Tom Jackson and Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson remain opposed to the bollards, with Ferguson saying “I don’t want Hamilton to look unsafe.”

Hamilton City Hall forecourt security has been under increased scrutiny since the summer of 2019, when a bus carrying anti-immigration slogans mounted the sidewalk.

Coun. Nann has described it as an effort by the driver to “intimidate” those participating in an anti-hate rally.

