COVID-19: 2 workplace outbreaks, 9 new cases in Peterborough; outbreak lifted at Brock Mission

Another nine new cases of COVID-19 and two workplace outbreaks were reported in the Peterborough area, the region’s health unit announced Wednesday.

According to Peterborough Public Health, there are now 52 active cases of COVID-19, up from 50 reported on Tuesday. The health unit remains in red-control under Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework.

There are also another five presumed variant of concern cases for a total of 198, up from 193 reported on Tuesday. The first confirmed variant of concern was reported on Feb. 23.

A presumed variant is defined as having tested positive for a mutation, but it requires further genomic sequencing to determine its specific strain, the health unit notes. Testing at the Public Health Ontario labs generally takes seven to 14 days. Once a strain is identified, it is then placed on the tracker’s confirmed case list.

Of the health unit’s 875 cases, 813 are now declared resolved — approximately 93 per cent.

View image in full screen COVID-19 case data for Wednesday, March 31. Peterborough Public Health

Also on Wednesday, the health unit reported two workplace outbreaks in the city, but did not specify the locations. Ontario’s COVID outbreak database lists one case under congregate care and another under education.

There are two other active actives in Peterborough: Gzowski College student residence at Trent University and Empress Gardens Retirement Residence.

The outbreak at the Brock Mission Men’s Shelter was lifted on Monday, the health unit’s COVID tracker finally revealed after being unavailable since Monday morning.

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 198 COVID-19 cases associated with 32 outbreaks.

Other COVID-19 data for Wednesday: 30 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared; four required the intensive care unit

Fleming College: Reports no cases related to its Sutherland Campus in the city on Wednesday.

Trent University: Reports at 4:30 p.m. three active cases — down from four on Tuesday — two of which are in student residence and the other is an employee. The university states “not all active cases may be related to the ongoing outbreak at Gzowski College.”

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports “less than 10” COVID-19 patients, unchanged from 24 hours earlier. There have been 24 patient transfers from other areas, one more since Tuesday.

Death toll: 10 since the pandemic was declared, one with the Severn Court Student Residence outbreak; three associated with a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough.

School cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction (all schools remain open): St. Peter Catholic Secondary School (one case), St. Anne Catholic Elementary (one case), Kenner Collegiate and Vocational Institute (one case), Prince of Wales Public School (one case)

More than 46,350 people have been tested for COVID-19

Vaccination clinics/COVID-19 testing

Sign up for notification of vaccination clinics online.

The health unit plans to start to open appointments for residents born in 1951 (age 70) or earlier starting this week, once more of the area’s older residents have been immunized.