COVID-19: 2 workplace outbreaks, 9 new cases in Peterborough; outbreak lifted at Brock Mission

Another nine new cases of COVID-19 and two workplace outbreaks were reported in the Peterborough area, the region’s health unit announced Wednesday.
According to Peterborough Public Health, there are now 52 active cases of COVID-19, up from 50 reported on Tuesday. The health unit remains in red-control under Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework.
There are also another five presumed variant of concern cases for a total of 198, up from 193 reported on Tuesday. The first confirmed variant of concern was reported on Feb. 23.
A presumed variant is defined as having tested positive for a mutation, but it requires further genomic sequencing to determine its specific strain, the health unit notes. Testing at the Public Health Ontario labs generally takes seven to 14 days. Once a strain is identified, it is then placed on the tracker’s confirmed case list.
Of the health unit’s 875 cases, 813 are now declared resolved — approximately 93 per cent.
Also on Wednesday, the health unit reported two workplace outbreaks in the city, but did not specify the locations. Ontario’s COVID outbreak database lists one case under congregate care and another under education.
There are two other active actives in Peterborough: Gzowski College student residence at Trent University and Empress Gardens Retirement Residence.
The outbreak at the Brock Mission Men’s Shelter was lifted on Monday, the health unit’s COVID tracker finally revealed after being unavailable since Monday morning.
Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 198 COVID-19 cases associated with 32 outbreaks.
Vaccination clinics/COVID-19 testing
Sign up for notification of vaccination clinics online.
The health unit plans to start to open appointments for residents born in 1951 (age 70) or earlier starting this week, once more of the area’s older residents have been immunized.
