Parent questions access to remote learning for sibling of Toronto student in self-isolation

For the next two weeks, Francesca Rea jokes her daughter, who is in Grade 7, will be spending her days “playing TikTok and watching TikTok,” while she self-isolates.

Rea’s son, who is in Grade 5 at an east Toronto school, was sent home due to an exposure to COVID-19 in class, so by extension, his sister must remain home too.

Aiden will get access to remote learning for the full two weeks while he is at home. That is not the case for his sister, whose class was not dismissed.

“There’s about three or four kids that are out due to the same reason and the teacher has been wonderful but basically all they’re doing is sending links to say, ‘hey go read this or look at this, or research that,'” said Rea.

According to Toronto Public Health, siblings of students who were exposed to COVID-19 must stay home for the full 14-day self-isolation period.

A spokesperson for the Peel District School Board points out, “In secondary schools, students can access a synchronous learning environment (learning in real time). In elementary schools, students are getting asynchronous learning opportunities/materials to ensure the continuation of learning.

“There are some exceptions where educators have adapted their virtual learning environment to offer a synchronous learning environment but this is not an expectation.”

This is similar in Toronto where Ryan Bird, spokesperson for the Toronto District School Board, explained, “It really depends on the local circumstances and staffing availability.

“Bottom line, we do our absolute best to try and support all students that are self isolating … in many cases that’s asynchronous and then in other cases there are creative ways teachers have been making that work.”

Asynchronous learning means that the teacher and the students engage with the course content at different times from different locations.

“From an education perspective, it’s not equal and it’s very frustrating for a lot of parents,” said Rea, who wants her daughter to have the same access as her son.

“Just because she’s a sibling she’s being punished. I don’t understand that,” she added.

The situation is different for siblings in Halton Region.

“If there is a positive case in a classroom and the class is deemed “high risk,” then they switch to virtual learning. However, the siblings of those students are able to continue to attend school as long as they are symptom-free and complete the daily self-assessment screening,” explained Marnie Denton, communications manager with the Halton District School Board.

Rea hopes the schools boards consider offering more to the siblings of students exposed to COVID-19 in school, especially with a rising number of cases in Ontario schools and the likelihood of more students spending time at home.