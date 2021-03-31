Menu

Canada

Half dozen more COVID-19 cases connected to growing outbreak at University of Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 31, 2021 3:37 pm
A University of Waterloo study may help in the battle against the spread of fake news and other falsehoods. View image in full screen
A University of Waterloo study may help in the battle against the spread of fake news and other falsehoods. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

The COVID-19 outbreak at the University of Waterloo continues to grow as Waterloo Public Health reported Wednesday that there are now 27 cases connected to it.

On Tuesday, the university announced that the outbreak declaration had spread to include all residences at its Waterloo campus.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak at University of Waterloo swells to include all residences

The outbreak stems from a “cluster” of COVID-19 cases connected to series of gatherings attended by students from both the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier from March 4 through March 7.

Click to play video: 'What campus life is like during the coronavirus pandemic' What campus life is like during the coronavirus pandemic
What campus life is like during the coronavirus pandemic – Oct 2, 2020

The outbreak at the University of Waterloo was first reported on March 18, when Waterloo Public Health first announced the existence of the “cluster.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

There is also an outbreak involving three students in a residence at Laurier but that is not all.

Read more: Laurier, University of Waterloo COVID outbreaks connected to same cluster

On Tuesday night, a Waterloo Public Health spokesperson told Global News that there are now 85 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two probable cases linked to the initial cluster and secondary exposure.

In addition, there are also 75 high-risk contacts.

The outbreak is one of 17 currently active in Waterloo Region.

Two new ones have been declared connected to the construction industry while another also ended at the Court at Laurelwood Retirement Residence in Waterloo.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVIDWaterlooKitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Public HealthOntario. NewsUniversity of WaterlooOntario university outbreakWaterloo COVID clusterUniversity of Waterloo COVID-19 outbreakWilfrid Laurier Unviersity

