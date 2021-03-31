Half dozen more COVID-19 cases connected to growing outbreak at University of Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 outbreak at the University of Waterloo continues to grow as Waterloo Public Health reported Wednesday that there are now 27 cases connected to it.

On Tuesday, the university announced that the outbreak declaration had spread to include all residences at its Waterloo campus.

The outbreak stems from a “cluster” of COVID-19 cases connected to series of gatherings attended by students from both the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier from March 4 through March 7.

4:14 What campus life is like during the coronavirus pandemic What campus life is like during the coronavirus pandemic – Oct 2, 2020

The outbreak at the University of Waterloo was first reported on March 18, when Waterloo Public Health first announced the existence of the “cluster.”

Story continues below advertisement

There is also an outbreak involving three students in a residence at Laurier but that is not all.

On Tuesday night, a Waterloo Public Health spokesperson told Global News that there are now 85 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two probable cases linked to the initial cluster and secondary exposure.

In addition, there are also 75 high-risk contacts.

The outbreak is one of 17 currently active in Waterloo Region.

Two new ones have been declared connected to the construction industry while another also ended at the Court at Laurelwood Retirement Residence in Waterloo.