Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Number of grizzlies has doubled in parts of Alberta Rockies since 2005: survey

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2021 3:23 pm
Click to play video: '3 grizzlies spotted in Alberta woman’s backyard' 3 grizzlies spotted in Alberta woman’s backyard
An Alberta woman was in her backyard with her two dogs, just about to go inside when she came across three grizzly bears. Despite firing off several scare shots, Marjie Whitehead said the bears were not phased. – Aug 21, 2019

A new survey of grizzly bear numbers in Alberta’s central Rocky Mountains suggests their population has doubled since the last count.

There are now about 88 grizzlies in the vast stretch of summits and foothills between the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 11, about 200 kilometres north.

Read more: ‘Never seen anything like it’: Bear cub spotted in Alberta with unique white head

That’s up from 42 bears in 2005, the last time the bears were counted.

Biologist Gordon Stenhouse, who led the survey, says forestry has created a younger, more open forest that offers the animals plenty to eat.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Triplet grizzly bear cubs from Alberta find new home at B.C. zoo' Triplet grizzly bear cubs from Alberta find new home at B.C. zoo
Triplet grizzly bear cubs from Alberta find new home at B.C. zoo – Jul 8, 2020

He also says human-caused mortality has decreased, especially since the grizzly hunt ended in 2006.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Grizzly bear cubs from Alberta find new home at Greater Vancouver Zoo

The survey also found about 62 grizzlies in the Swan Hills area, northwest of Edmonton.

It’s the first time those bears were counted and Stenhouse says it’s higher than expected.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Rocky MountainsGrizzly BearsAlberta grizzly bearsAlberta grizzliesAlberta grizzlies Rocky MountainsNumber of grizzly bears in Rocky MountainsRocky Mountains grizzly bear numbersRocky Mountains grizzly bears

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers