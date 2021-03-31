Number of grizzlies has doubled in parts of Alberta Rockies since 2005: survey

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A new survey of grizzly bear numbers in Alberta’s central Rocky Mountains suggests their population has doubled since the last count.

There are now about 88 grizzlies in the vast stretch of summits and foothills between the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 11, about 200 kilometres north.

That’s up from 42 bears in 2005, the last time the bears were counted.

Biologist Gordon Stenhouse, who led the survey, says forestry has created a younger, more open forest that offers the animals plenty to eat.

1:30 Triplet grizzly bear cubs from Alberta find new home at B.C. zoo Triplet grizzly bear cubs from Alberta find new home at B.C. zoo – Jul 8, 2020

He also says human-caused mortality has decreased, especially since the grizzly hunt ended in 2006.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Grizzly bear cubs from Alberta find new home at Greater Vancouver Zoo

The survey also found about 62 grizzlies in the Swan Hills area, northwest of Edmonton.

It’s the first time those bears were counted and Stenhouse says it’s higher than expected.