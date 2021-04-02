What’s open and closed over the Easter long weekend in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

It’s another Easter holiday under the COVID-19 pandemic, but the good news is that Nova Scotia’s epidemiology “remains low and stable,” as noted by chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang on Thursday.

That’s something to celebrate — and protect — on the long weekend, while making sure gatherings stay small and that public health guidelines are followed by friends and loved ones, Strang said.

In the meantime, some businesses and services in Halifax will have altered hours due to the statutory holiday:

Groceries and alcohol

NSLC: closed Friday, April 2 for Good Friday and Sunday, April 4 for Easter Sunday.

Atlantic Superstore: closed Friday, April 2 and Sunday, April 4.

Sobeys: closed Friday, April 2.

Walmart: closed Friday, April 2 and Sunday, April 4.

Halifax Transit bus and ferry services

Halifax Transit buses will be operating on holiday service on Friday, April 2, but there will be no ferry service in operation on Friday; however, Alderney ferry service will be provided on Saturday, April 3 and Sunday, April 4. Buses and ferries will operate on regular schedules on Monday, April 5.

Parking

On-street parking is free on Friday, April 2, but HRM is reminding motorists to follow posted signage.

Shopping

The Halifax Shopping Centre, Mic Mac Mall, Park Lane Mall, Sunnyside Mall and stores at the Dartmouth Crossing will be closed on Friday, April 2 and Sunday, April 4, but will open again on Monday.

Attractions

Art Gallery of Nova Scotia closed Friday and Sunday.

Museum of Natural History is closed on Friday only.

Maritime Museum of the Atlantic is closed on Friday only.

Halifax public libraries

All branches and departments of Halifax Public Libraries will be closed for Easter on Friday, April 2; Sunday, April 4; and Monday, April 5.

City services

No municipal solid waste collection services will take place on Good Friday, April 2. Curbside collection of garbage, organics or recyclables normally scheduled for Friday, April 2, will occur instead the next day, Saturday, April 3.

Many municipally-operated recreation facilities will be closed on Friday, April 2, Sunday, April 4, and Monday, April 5.

The 311 Contact Centre will be operating on regular hours, Friday, April 2 and Monday, April 5 (from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Saturday, April 3 and Sunday, April 4 (from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

