Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Kelowna RCMP seeking witnesses, dashcam of brazen daytime shooting or abandoned, torched vehicle

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
The shooting happened Monday, during lunch, in the parking lot of Global Gym on Harvey Avenue. Police say the getaway car was found torched 30 minutes later. View image in full screen
The shooting happened Monday, during lunch, in the parking lot of Global Gym on Harvey Avenue. Police say the getaway car was found torched 30 minutes later. Dan Couch / Global News

Police in Kelowna are seeking public help in the wake of a brazen daytime shooting Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 12:35 p.m., in the parking lot of Global Gym along the 1500 block of Harvey Avenue.

A man was shot and was taken to hospital with what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP investigate shooting outside downtown gym

Police say a male suspect fled the scene in a silver, four-door sedan, northbound on Burtch Road. Officials noted that an abandoned grey, four-door Chevrolet Malibu was found burning along the shoulder of Longhill Road.

“Investigators believe that this Malibu is associated to the shooting and that it was driven northbound on Glenmore Drive from the scene of the shooting before being abandoned and set ablaze,” RCMP said in a press release on Wednesday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police are seeking eyewitnesses and dashcam footage in relation to either incident.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna RCMP investigate shooting' Kelowna RCMP investigate shooting
Kelowna RCMP investigate shooting

“Kelowna RCMP is seeking public assistance for information related to the shooting or the suspect vehicle in order to advance the ongoing investigation,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“In particular, we are looking to speak to anyone who was travelling in these areas, including the North Glenmore area between 12:35 p.m. and 1 p.m. on March 29.”

If you have any information regarding either incident, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 250-762-3300.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeKelownaOkanaganShootingcentral okanaganKelowna RCMPHarvey AvenueKelowna ShootingDaytime ShootingGlobal Gympolice seeking help

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers