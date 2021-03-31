Kelowna RCMP seeking witnesses, dashcam of brazen daytime shooting or abandoned, torched vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kelowna are seeking public help in the wake of a brazen daytime shooting Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 12:35 p.m., in the parking lot of Global Gym along the 1500 block of Harvey Avenue.

A man was shot and was taken to hospital with what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a male suspect fled the scene in a silver, four-door sedan, northbound on Burtch Road. Officials noted that an abandoned grey, four-door Chevrolet Malibu was found burning along the shoulder of Longhill Road.

“Investigators believe that this Malibu is associated to the shooting and that it was driven northbound on Glenmore Drive from the scene of the shooting before being abandoned and set ablaze,” RCMP said in a press release on Wednesday.

Police are seeking eyewitnesses and dashcam footage in relation to either incident.

1:50 Kelowna RCMP investigate shooting Kelowna RCMP investigate shooting

“Kelowna RCMP is seeking public assistance for information related to the shooting or the suspect vehicle in order to advance the ongoing investigation,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“In particular, we are looking to speak to anyone who was travelling in these areas, including the North Glenmore area between 12:35 p.m. and 1 p.m. on March 29.”

If you have any information regarding either incident, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 250-762-3300.