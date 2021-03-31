10-day-old kittens stolen from Abbotsford, B.C. home

Abbotsford police are investigating the theft of five young kittens from a home in Abbotsford, B.C.
The kittens were stolen after a suspect entered a home in the 32900-block of Bevan Avenue through an unlocked door around 3 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
Police said the 10-day-old kittens need the care of their mother, Mittens.
In addition to the kittens, passports and an Apple TV were stolen.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 20s, with a tall, slim build who was wearing a light-coloured hoodie and dark pants.
Police believe the thief may attempt to sell the kittens online or in public.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.
