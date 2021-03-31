Menu

Crime

10-day-old kittens stolen from Abbotsford, B.C. home

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 31, 2021 12:40 pm
Police are investigating the theft of five kittens from an Abbotsford, B.C. home. View image in full screen
Police are investigating the theft of five kittens from an Abbotsford, B.C. home. Abbotsford police

Abbotsford police are investigating the theft of five young kittens from a home in Abbotsford, B.C.

The kittens were stolen after a suspect entered a home in the 32900-block of Bevan Avenue through an unlocked door around 3 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Click to play video: 'SPCA caring for 119 dogs surrendered in Fort Nelson' SPCA caring for 119 dogs surrendered in Fort Nelson
SPCA caring for 119 dogs surrendered in Fort Nelson – Mar 22, 2021

Police said the 10-day-old kittens need the care of their mother, Mittens.

In addition to the kittens, passports and an Apple TV were stolen.

Read more: ‘He thought he had 20 to 30 dogs’: the story behind 119 dogs being surrendered to BC SPCA

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 20s, with a tall, slim build who was wearing a light-coloured hoodie and dark pants.

Police believe the thief may attempt to sell the kittens online or in public.

Read more: 119 small dogs surrendered to BC SPCA after owners found themselves ‘overwhelmed’

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

A screengrab of surveillance video footage at an Abbotsford home. View image in full screen
A screengrab of surveillance video footage at an Abbotsford home. Abbotsford Police
