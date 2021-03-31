Peterborough man accused of assault, choking in domestic incident at apartment

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing a number of charges in connection with a domestic incident early Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just after midnight, officers were called to a Clonsilla Avenue apartment after a woman called 911.

It’s alleged that during a verbal argument, the accused grabbed the victim by the throat and pushed the individual against the wall.

As the victim and a small child attempted to get away, it’s alleged the accused grabbed the child and returned to the apartment.

Police arrived and arrested the suspect and got the child to safety.

Officers learned there were other alleged domestic incidents that had not been reported to police. As a result, a 34-year old man was charged with three counts of assault, one count of assault causing bodily harm — choking, assault with a weapon, and two counts of mischief under $5,000.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough later Wednesday.

In order to protect the identity of the victim, police did not release the name of the accused.