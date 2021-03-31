Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Features

Salisbury Greenhouse owners to operate garden centre at St. Albert’s Enjoy Centre

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted March 31, 2021 11:02 am
FILE PHOTO. The owners of Salisbury Greenhouse in Sherwood Park announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021 they will be the new owners of Salisbury at Enjoy, located at St. Albert's Enjoy Centre. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. The owners of Salisbury Greenhouse in Sherwood Park announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021 they will be the new owners of Salisbury at Enjoy, located at St. Albert's Enjoy Centre.

A longstanding and well-known Edmonton-area greenhouse is expanding.

The owners of Salisbury Greenhouse in Sherwood Park announced Wednesday they will be the new owners of Salisbury at Enjoy, located at St. Albert’s Enjoy Centre.

“We are excited to bring another local family-run gardening business with history and heart back to St. Albert,” said Rob Sproule, co-owner of Salisbury Greenhouse.

“In Sherwood Park, our philosophy as owners is to be deeply integrated into the community. We host events, fundraisers and go out of our way to be a gathering place and community hub. We’ll be bringing the same spirit to St. Albert (safely, of course) and are excited to bring a community-focused, family-run garden centre back to the Enjoy Centre.”

Read more: Greenhouses, plant centres stock up early in anticipation of another busy gardening year

The Sproule family has owned Salisbury Greenhouse in Sherwood Park since it opened in 1956. The greenhouse centre now has four owners from three generations.

In addition to the garden centre, Salisbury hopes to build community programs such as community gardens and school growing programs, something the company does in Sherwood Park.

“I think people will feel a difference. We are a local, family-run business. We love the communities we serve. We want to get to know our customers and we want them to know us. We can’t wait to start growing community here in St. Albert,” Sproule said.

Click to play video: 'Greenhouses stock up early in anticipation of another busy gardening year in Edmonton' Greenhouses stock up early in anticipation of another busy gardening year in Edmonton
Greenhouses stock up early in anticipation of another busy gardening year in Edmonton – Feb 9, 2021

The mayor of St. Albert said the Sproule family is a welcome addition to the community.

“The Enjoy Garden Centre has been a centerpiece in our community for many years,” Cathy Heron said in a media release. “They have hosted beautiful seasonal events, educational tours and have provided us with the guidance to build our own beautiful gardens. The City of St. Albert is excited to welcome the Sproule family into the community as the new co-owners of Salisbury at Enjoy and to continue to cultivate an amazing experience for our citizens.”

Read more: Local family-run gardening company Hole’s Greenhouse sold

Salisbury will be the anchor tenant leasing the garden centre. It will not be taking ownership of the entire Enjoy Centre.

