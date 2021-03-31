Salisbury Greenhouse owners to operate garden centre at St. Albert’s Enjoy Centre

Send this page to someone via email

A longstanding and well-known Edmonton-area greenhouse is expanding.

The owners of Salisbury Greenhouse in Sherwood Park announced Wednesday they will be the new owners of Salisbury at Enjoy, located at St. Albert’s Enjoy Centre.

“We are excited to bring another local family-run gardening business with history and heart back to St. Albert,” said Rob Sproule, co-owner of Salisbury Greenhouse.

“In Sherwood Park, our philosophy as owners is to be deeply integrated into the community. We host events, fundraisers and go out of our way to be a gathering place and community hub. We’ll be bringing the same spirit to St. Albert (safely, of course) and are excited to bring a community-focused, family-run garden centre back to the Enjoy Centre.”

The Sproule family has owned Salisbury Greenhouse in Sherwood Park since it opened in 1956. The greenhouse centre now has four owners from three generations.

In addition to the garden centre, Salisbury hopes to build community programs such as community gardens and school growing programs, something the company does in Sherwood Park.

“I think people will feel a difference. We are a local, family-run business. We love the communities we serve. We want to get to know our customers and we want them to know us. We can’t wait to start growing community here in St. Albert,” Sproule said.

The mayor of St. Albert said the Sproule family is a welcome addition to the community.

“The Enjoy Garden Centre has been a centerpiece in our community for many years,” Cathy Heron said in a media release. “They have hosted beautiful seasonal events, educational tours and have provided us with the guidance to build our own beautiful gardens. The City of St. Albert is excited to welcome the Sproule family into the community as the new co-owners of Salisbury at Enjoy and to continue to cultivate an amazing experience for our citizens.”

Salisbury will be the anchor tenant leasing the garden centre. It will not be taking ownership of the entire Enjoy Centre.