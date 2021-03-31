Menu

Canada

Canadian economy grew 0.7% in January, beating expectations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'How the COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping Canada’s economy' How the COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping Canada’s economy
The true financial impact of COVID-19 will take years, if not decades, to ascertain. Restaurant owners are still struggling, as are airlines and the travel industry. But, after months of losses, retail is rebounding and the housing market is setting records – Mar 9, 2021

Statistics Canada says the economy grew 0.7 per cent in January.

The increase in real gross domestic product compared with a gain of 0.1 per cent in December.

The growth also topped the agency’s preliminary estimate for the month of 0.5 per cent.

Read more: Canada still ‘a long way off’ from COVID-19 economic recovery, experts say

It was the ninth consecutive monthly increase since the plunge in the economy last year at the start of the pandemic in March and April.

However, Statistics Canada noted that total economic activity was still about three per cent below the February level last year, before the pandemic began.

The agency’s preliminary estimate for February this year shows growth of 0.5 per cent for the month.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
