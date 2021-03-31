Staff shortage due to COVID-19 forces Revelstoke Mountain Resort to close

Send this page to someone via email

Another B.C. ski hill is being impacted by COVID-19.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has released a statement saying the mountain resort is experiencing a staff shortage because of what it called “COVID-19-related circumstances.”

A statement released late Tuesday read: “As a result of COVID-19-related circumstances, we are experiencing a staff shortage and are unable to open the mountain tomorrow, Wednesday, March 31. No lifts will be in operation and access to the mountain will be prohibited.”

Anyone who purchased a pass for that will be refunded.

It’s unclear when or if the resort will reopen but the statement said resort officials will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates.

“We will continue to assess the situation and provide further updates but the safety of our staff and guests is our top priority,” it said.

