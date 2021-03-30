Menu

Education

Central Public School in Woodstock, Ont., closing due to ‘significant’ COVID-19 exposure: TVDSB

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Central P.S. in Woodstock, Ont., will be closed until April 19, 2021. View image in full screen
Central P.S. in Woodstock, Ont., will be closed until April 19, 2021. via Google Maps, Oct. 2020

The Thames Valley District School Board says active cases of COVID-19 were identified at four of its schools on Tuesday, including one school that will be closing as a result.

The board says Central Public School in Woodstock, Ont., will be closed “due to significant exposure and a high number of students and staff required to quarantine.”

Read more: Active COVID-19 cases confirmed at 5 more TVDSB schools

“Effective Wednesday, March 31, 2021, students at Central Public School will temporarily transition from in-person to remote learning until after the end of Spring Break on Monday, April 19,” the board said on the school’s website.

“Classroom teachers will contact families with information for remote learning. The safety of all students, staff, and community members is a priority and decisions related to school closures are not made lightly.”

During the closure, before- and after-school programs are also closed.

Trending Stories

The board says Southwestern Public Health will provide “advice and support to the school community.”

Read more: COVID-19: ‘Every indication’ schools will remain open, Ontario education minister says

According to the TVDSB’s COVID-19 Alerts page, one active case is confirmed at Central Public School.

Elsewhere, one active COVID-19 case was identified at Northridge Public School in London, two at Winchester Street Public School in Woodstock, and three at Central Elgin Collegiate Institute in St. Thomas. Those three schools will remain open.

The board says if parents or guardians don’t receive a letter from them indicating that either SWPH or the Middlesex-London Health Unit has identified their child as a close contact, then they are not considered to be at risk.

Click to play video: 'Six Durham schools close amid COVID-19 outbreaks' Six Durham schools close amid COVID-19 outbreaks
Six Durham schools close amid COVID-19 outbreaks
