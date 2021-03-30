Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Concerns around AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, but many still want it

By Sean O'Shea Global News
Click to play video: 'Do the benefits of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risk?' Do the benefits of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risk?
WATCH ABOVE: Canadians want them, but can't always get one. But vaccines are not all equal in the public mind. And now, new recommendations advise that AstraZeneca not be given to people under the age of 55 as medical panels examine cases of blood clots and deaths which may be related to the vaccine. Sean O'Shea reports.

Spend an hour outside an east Toronto pharmacy with a television camera and a question about a controversial COVID-19 vaccine, and people will let you know exactly how they feel.

“Anything you get is better than nothing,” said Kathleen Nagy, who recently got her first shot of a coronavirus vaccine.

But Nagy acknowledges she received the Pfizer vaccine, the first one approved for use and regarded by many as the brand they’d select, if given a choice.

The issue now is whether those who qualify to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine would get in spite of concerns around whether the product is safe.

Read more: Should Canadians be worried about the AstraZeneca vaccine? Doctor weighs in

Arnelle Leblanc got her first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine two weeks ago. She’s eagerly looking forward to her second shot.

Story continues below advertisement

“I had a good talk with my doctor, he said don’t listen to the hype: the benefits outweigh the negatives,” Leblanc told Global News.

Those negatives include as many as two dozen reports from Europe involving cases of younger patients with blood clots who received the AstraZeneca vaccine. A firm link between the vaccines and the blood clots is still under investigation.

There are no reported cases of blood clots after vaccinations in Canada.

However, as a result of the European investigation, Canada’s National Advisory Council on Immunization (NACI) updated its guidelines to provinces and is now advising against giving the vaccine to anyone under age 55.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Trudeau says AstraZeneca pause was coordination of experts, says focus is keeping Canadians safe' COVID-19: Trudeau says AstraZeneca pause was coordination of experts, says focus is keeping Canadians safe
COVID-19: Trudeau says AstraZeneca pause was coordination of experts, says focus is keeping Canadians safe

“This change does not mean the AstraZeneca vaccine isn’t safe or a good vaccine,” said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health for Nova Scotia.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“The benefits of getting the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the increased risk of COVID-19 in older adults,” Strang said at a news conference.

On Monday, Ontario health minister Christine Elliott publicly received the AstraZeneca vaccine in front of cameras.

When it comes to blood clots, women who take birth control medication may be at higher risk than others; however, the AstraZeneca vaccination likely does not increase the risk.

Read more: ‘Short-term instability’ remains despite good news on Canada’s vaccine supply: Ontario government

“At this point, based on the available evidence and the science of how these clots form, we don’t expect patients who are using birth control or are pregnant to have an elevated risk of blood clots when getting the vaccine,” said Dr. Dustin Costescu, an obstetrician and associate professor of medicine at McMaster University in Hamilton.

Anne Swan says she’s aware of the risks, but with a compromised immune system she’s prepared to receive anything that’s available.

“I put it at the back of my mind because it’s a gamble,” Swan said, after finding out that her pharmacy is no longer accepting vaccination appointments.

But Samira Remtulla takes a different view.

“I would be very afraid to take it (AstraZeneca). It’s not safe yet,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

So far, Canadians have received more than 300,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Corey Nutter said current concerns about the safety of the vaccine would not prevent him from agreeing to get the jab.

“Definitely not. You’re never going to know unless you try it, right?”

Click to play video: 'No severe adverse side-effects from AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine reported in Saskatchewan: Shahab' No severe adverse side-effects from AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine reported in Saskatchewan: Shahab
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDCOVID-19 VaccineVaccineAstraZeneca

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers