COVID-19: 11 new cases for Peterborough area, presumed variant cases climb to 193

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported another 11 new cases COVID-19 on Tuesday and additional presumed variant of concern cases.

The health unit at 4:07 p.m. reports 50 active cases, down from 52 reported on Monday. The number of presumed variant of concern cases continues its upward trend, now at 193, up from 185 reported on Monday.

The first confirmed variant of concern was reported on Feb. 23. A presumed variant is defined as having tested positive for a mutation, but it requires further genomic sequencing to determine its specific strain, the health unit notes.

Testing at the Public Health Ontario labs generally takes seven to 14 days. Once a strain is identified, it is then placed on the tracker’s “confirmed” case list.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the health unit’s 866 cases, 806 are now declared resolved — approximately 93 per cent.

0:50 Premier Ford tells people not to have plans for Easter, ‘won’t hesitate to lock things down’ Premier Ford tells people not to have plans for Easter, ‘won’t hesitate to lock things down’

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker remains unavailable due to server upgrades, mean testing numbers, close contacts, outbreak listings and other data were unavailable.

As of Sunday, there were three active outbreaks in Peterborough: Gzowski College student residence at Trent University, Brock Mission Men’s Shelter and Empress Gardens Retirement Residence.

Other COVID-19 data for Tuesday: Fleming College: Reports no cases related to its Sutherland Campus in the city on Tuesday.

Trent University: Reports at 4:30 p.m. four active cases — down from six on Monday and 15 last Friday — three of which are in student residence and the other is an employee. The university states “not all active cases may be related to the ongoing at Gzowski College.”

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports “less than 10” COVID-19 patients, unchanged from 24 hours earlier. There have been 23 patient transfers from other areas, one more since Monday.

Death toll: 10 since the pandemic was declared, one with the Severn Court Student Residence outbreak; three associated with a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough.

School cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction (all schools remain open): St. Anne Catholic Elementary (one case); Kenner Collegiate and Vocational Institute (one case), Prince of Wales Public School (one case) Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination clinics/COVID-testing

Sign up for notification of vaccination clinics by visiting the following link: www.peterboroughpublichealth.ca/notifyme

The health unit plans to start to open appointments for residents born in 1951 (age 70) or earlier starting this week, once more of the area’s older residents have been immunized.