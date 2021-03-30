COVID-19: 11 new cases for Peterborough area, presumed variant cases climb to 193

Peterborough Public Health reported another 11 new cases COVID-19 on Tuesday and additional presumed variant of concern cases.
The health unit at 4:07 p.m. reports 50 active cases, down from 52 reported on Monday. The number of presumed variant of concern cases continues its upward trend, now at 193, up from 185 reported on Monday.
The first confirmed variant of concern was reported on Feb. 23. A presumed variant is defined as having tested positive for a mutation, but it requires further genomic sequencing to determine its specific strain, the health unit notes.
Testing at the Public Health Ontario labs generally takes seven to 14 days. Once a strain is identified, it is then placed on the tracker’s “confirmed” case list.
Of the health unit’s 866 cases, 806 are now declared resolved — approximately 93 per cent.
The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker remains unavailable due to server upgrades, mean testing numbers, close contacts, outbreak listings and other data were unavailable.
As of Sunday, there were three active outbreaks in Peterborough: Gzowski College student residence at Trent University, Brock Mission Men’s Shelter and Empress Gardens Retirement Residence.
Vaccination clinics/COVID-testing
Sign up for notification of vaccination clinics by visiting the following link: www.peterboroughpublichealth.ca/notifyme
The health unit plans to start to open appointments for residents born in 1951 (age 70) or earlier starting this week, once more of the area’s older residents have been immunized.
