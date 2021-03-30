Menu

Canada

Calgary man killed in 8-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
RCMP said five semis, a passenger van, a cube van and a truck were involved in a crash on Highway 1 near Chaplin that left one man dead.
RCMP said five semis, a passenger van, a cube van and a truck were involved in a crash on Highway 1 near Chaplin that left one man dead. File / Global News

A Calgary man is dead after eight vehicles collided in Saskatchewan during a late-season winter storm.

Morse RCMP said the crash happened Monday at around 2:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 1, roughly four kilometres west of Chaplin.

Police said a passenger van and a semi initially collided and were then struck by a second semi.

Read more: Trees removed at intersection of Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Three other semis, a cube van and a truck then collided with the first vehicles.

Police said the driver of the second semi, a 22-year-old man from Calgary, was killed in the collision. Police have not released his name.

Story continues below advertisement

An occupant in another semi was treated for minor injuries, police said.

No other injuries were reported by RCMP.

Read more: Hwy 3 closed after suspected head-on collision, 1 dead

The highway from Chaplin to the Alberta border was reported closed by the Highway Hotline at the time of the collision due to reduced visibility, slush, icy and slippery sections, loose snow and drifting snow.

The RCMP said traffic was still being diverted as of Tuesday afternoon as they continued to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan pounded by late-season winter storm' Saskatchewan pounded by late-season winter storm
Saskatchewan pounded by late-season winter storm
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPCrashSask RCMPSaskatchewan NewsCollisionFatal CrashHighway 1Saskatchewan RCMPMulti-vehicle crashHighway 1 SaskatchewanMorse RCMPChaplinSpring Snow StormChaplin Saskatchewan

