Calgary man killed in 8-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in Saskatchewan

A Calgary man is dead after eight vehicles collided in Saskatchewan during a late-season winter storm.

Morse RCMP said the crash happened Monday at around 2:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 1, roughly four kilometres west of Chaplin.

Police said a passenger van and a semi initially collided and were then struck by a second semi.

Three other semis, a cube van and a truck then collided with the first vehicles.

Police said the driver of the second semi, a 22-year-old man from Calgary, was killed in the collision. Police have not released his name.

An occupant in another semi was treated for minor injuries, police said.

No other injuries were reported by RCMP.

The highway from Chaplin to the Alberta border was reported closed by the Highway Hotline at the time of the collision due to reduced visibility, slush, icy and slippery sections, loose snow and drifting snow.

The RCMP said traffic was still being diverted as of Tuesday afternoon as they continued to investigate.

