Canada

Harassment and intimidation: Mi’kmaq band files lawsuit over Nova Scotia lobster

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2021 3:31 pm
Chief Michael Sack of the Sipekne'katik First Nation addresses the media on Oct. 15, 2020.
Chief Michael Sack of the Sipekne'katik First Nation addresses the media on Oct. 15, 2020. Grey Butler/Global News

A Mi’kmaq First Nation that encountered violence after launching a self-regulated lobster fishery last fall has filed a lawsuit against non-Indigenous fishers in Nova Scotia, the RCMP and the federal government.

In a statement of claim filed Friday with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court, the Sipekne’katik First Nation alleges that non-Indigenous commercial fishers stole and damaged band members’ traps, and engaged in a co-ordinated campaign of intimidation and harassment.

The band’s statement of claim alleges that both the RCMP and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans failed in their duties to ensure the safety of Indigenous fishers.

Read more: Ottawa wants Indigenous livelihood fisheries in N.S. part of commercial season

None of the allegations have been proven in court and none of the defendants named in the suit could be immediately reached for comment.

Story continues below advertisement

A separate lawsuit filed last month includes a constitutional challenge targeting a Nova Scotia law that has prevented the band from selling the lobster it caught in St. Marys Bay, in the southwest of the province.

The lawsuits follow months of tension surrounding a so-called moderate livelihood lobster fishery the band launched on Sept. 17, 2020, which took place before the start of the federally regulated fishing season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2021.

Click to play video: 'Sipekne’katik First Nation challenges Nova Scotia to claim fishing treaty right' Sipekne’katik First Nation challenges Nova Scotia to claim fishing treaty right
Sipekne’katik First Nation challenges Nova Scotia to claim fishing treaty right – Feb 3, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
HarassmentNova Scotia Supreme CourtDFODepartment of Fisheries and OceansSipekne'katik First NationNova Scotia lobsterModerate LivelihoodModerate Livelihood FisheryMi'kmaq First Nation

