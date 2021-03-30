1 new COVID-19 death as variants rise across southern Saskatchewan: provincial government

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan added one COVID-19-related death for a total of 434 since the pandemic began.

The recently deceased was reported in the 80-plus age group from the central east zone.

According to the provincial government on Tuesday, there were 164 new cases with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 33,399. The new seven-day average of daily cases is up from 199.3 on Monday to 201.

The provincial government said 1,575 variants of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan and were reported in the far north east (1), north central (4), Saskatoon (18), central west (3), central east (25), Regina (1,298), south west (1), south central (118) and south east (107) zones.

According to officials, VOC cases are beginning to rise across southern Saskatchewan, particularly in the Moose Jaw area.

The government urged people living in Moose Jaw to adherence to best personal protective measures:

wear a mask in all public places including all workplaces;

wash non-medical masks daily;

maintain physical distancing;

wash their hands frequently;

reduce activities outside of their home. Order take-out or curbside pick-up. If able, work from home at this time; and

avoid all unnecessary travel to and from Moose Jaw.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 160 patients with COVID-19 — 138 are receiving inpatient care and 22 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 1,942 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 31,023 following 201 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 3,301 COVID-19 tests were performed on Monday. To date, 662,471 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 184,436 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, are expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 3 p.m.

Global News will stream the press conference live on our website.

More to come…

